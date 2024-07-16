Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE HRI traded up $9.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,346. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

