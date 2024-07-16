Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after buying an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,802,000 after buying an additional 1,406,920 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,057. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Report on JEF

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.