Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after buying an additional 153,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TAP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,076. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

