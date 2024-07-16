QUASA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $725.61 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $164,970.40 and approximately $725.61 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,930.39 or 1.00188591 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00071388 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196452 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,153.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

