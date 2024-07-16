RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. RadNet traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $64.43, with a volume of 29266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,985.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,196.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,985.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

