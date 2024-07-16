RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $299.30

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $299.30 and last traded at $299.30, with a volume of 4667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.54.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,872,000 after buying an additional 57,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,085,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

