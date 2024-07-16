RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $98.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ RICK opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.73). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Insider Transactions at RCI Hospitality

In related news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine bought 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $488,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

