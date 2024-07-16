Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.0 %

O stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. 1,067,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

