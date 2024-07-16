Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 1,278,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,190,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,359 shares of company stock worth $2,184,343. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

