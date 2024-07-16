Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Tammi R. Salazar Sells 576 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $29,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. 28,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

