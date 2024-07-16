Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $13.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,095.81. 43,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,393. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $715.54 and a twelve month high of $1,106.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,016.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $967.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,038.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.