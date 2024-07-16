Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.89

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 58069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Renasant from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Renasant Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 13,710.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

