Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 16th (AGI, AVGO, BDGI, BDT, BIDU, BOS, CEU, CJR.B, CMG, CNE)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 16th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $20.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,000.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$45.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$5.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.25 to C$0.10. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.30. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.37 to C$0.05. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.25 to C$0.24. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $61.40 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$5.40 to C$5.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from C$100.00 to C$110.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target boosted by Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $121.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $50.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $67.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$52.00.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$91.00 to C$99.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$70.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $12.70 to $11.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

