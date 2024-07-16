Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 16th (AGI, AVGO, BDGI, BDT, BIDU, BOS, CEU, CJR.B, CMG, CNE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 16th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $20.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,000.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI)

had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$45.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.25 to C$5.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.25 to C$0.10. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.30. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.37 to C$0.05. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.25 to C$0.24. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $61.40 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$5.40 to C$5.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from C$100.00 to C$110.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target boosted by Ventum Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $121.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $50.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $67.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$52.00.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $8.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$91.00 to C$99.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$70.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $12.70 to $11.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

