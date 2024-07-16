Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QSR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.34. 838,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,841. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.