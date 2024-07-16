RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

RGC Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

RGC Resources stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.16.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

