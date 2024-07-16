Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 672,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 790,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.6 %

RIO stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.