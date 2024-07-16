Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 1.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 14,300,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 44,356,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

RIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,287 shares of company stock worth $2,693,588. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

