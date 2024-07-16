Robert W. Baird Cuts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $60.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Gentherm stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 260,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $10,991,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after buying an additional 183,170 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 273,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 73,227 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

