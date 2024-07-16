Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.25 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.49.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $34.69 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.