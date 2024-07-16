Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RHHBY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roche in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Roche has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 2.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

