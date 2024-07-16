Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 687 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

V traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.25. 7,855,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,879,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.17. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

