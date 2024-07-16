Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after buying an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.09.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.96 on Tuesday, hitting $564.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.18 and a fifty-two week high of $569.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $547.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

