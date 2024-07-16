Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Raised by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $559.15. 515,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,499. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.18 and a 1-year high of $569.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.09.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

