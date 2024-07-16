Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.97. 883,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,935,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. The company had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $241,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,173,902 shares in the company, valued at $104,851,662.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 247,512 shares of company stock worth $1,547,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Rumble by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rumble by 1,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

