Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 136,063 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $66,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $586,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 25,188.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,420,000 after buying an additional 611,312 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after acquiring an additional 471,099 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,154.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

