Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 18,143 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $33,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,400,000 after buying an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $185,299,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,570. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

