Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $84,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,043.52. 272,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,814. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,013.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,040.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

