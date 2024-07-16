Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CrowdStrike worth $81,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,446,242. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.05. 2,604,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 701.96, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

