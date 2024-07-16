Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand worth $29,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.36. 3,024,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $100.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

