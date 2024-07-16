Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $109.01 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $109,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,180,000 after buying an additional 432,080 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 14,547.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,642,000 after buying an additional 511,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NRG Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,164,000 after buying an additional 110,163 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $87.58.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

