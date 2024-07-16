Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.96 Million Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8,492.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $29,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 554,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

