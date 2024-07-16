Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50,414 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Leidos worth $40,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.81. 614,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,198. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day moving average is $130.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

