Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Workday worth $68,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.12, for a total value of $12,774,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,978,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.12, for a total value of $12,774,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,978,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,672 shares of company stock valued at $103,096,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

