Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $97,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.04. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

