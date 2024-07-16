Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,498 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $71,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $184,389,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,834,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,399 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

