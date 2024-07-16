Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,458 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $36,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AGCO by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 744,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

