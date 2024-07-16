Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 26,221 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $73,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after buying an additional 257,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after buying an additional 249,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.8 %

LULU stock traded up $8.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,409. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $282.04 and a one year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

