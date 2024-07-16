Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 9,925 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Ingredion worth $35,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Ingredion by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 29,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, hitting $117.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,620. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

