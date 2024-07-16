Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,725 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.69% of Alaska Air Group worth $37,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 2,127,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,102. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.