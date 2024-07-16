Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,410 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.68% of DT Midstream worth $40,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in DT Midstream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DTM. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

DT Midstream stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. 389,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,088. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.