Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 111,985 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 111,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BP were worth $61,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BP. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in BP by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BP by 13.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Down 0.4 %

BP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,221,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

BP Announces Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

