Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,424 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Packaging Co. of America worth $30,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,314,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,836,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,962,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.76. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $191.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

