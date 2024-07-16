Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 171,533 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,820,000 after buying an additional 2,829,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. 26,881,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,843,734. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

