Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on R. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $87.60 and a 1-year high of $132.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock worth $11,990,862. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,647,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ryder System by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,024,000 after buying an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after buying an additional 109,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 242.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

