Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Down 3.3%

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 68,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 291,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Sable Offshore Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,067,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sable Offshore news, CEO James C. Flores bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,067,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sable Offshore Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Further Reading

