Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,070,000 after buying an additional 99,163 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.1% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Salesforce by 87.4% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $2,261,955.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $2,261,955.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,378 shares of company stock valued at $111,259,409. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.03. 4,777,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,304. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

