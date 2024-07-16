Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.32

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.32 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 10462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.63.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $781.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.