Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.92

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHDGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.92 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 917309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

