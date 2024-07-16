Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 13.5% in June

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 4.03% of Servotronics worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Servotronics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Servotronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 21.38%.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

