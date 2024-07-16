Sfmg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,610. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFB

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.